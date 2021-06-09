Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Exxon, union negotiators to meet over U.S. refinery lockout -official

2 minute read
1/2

The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015/File Photo

Negotiators for the United Steelworkers union (USW) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) will meet on Thursday for the first time since the company locked 650 workers out of its Beaumont, Texas, refinery on May 1, said a union official on Wednesday.

“We will be trying to resolve the open issues,” said USW Staff Representative Hoot Landry.

Exxon did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Landry and another staff representative met with Exxon officials on May 12 to clarify terms of each other's proposals. The two sides have communicated on proposal terms but have not formally negotiated.

Exxon continues to operate the 369,024-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and lube plant using replacement workers, including managers and engineers. The refinery produces motor fuels and the adjoining lubricant plant makes Mobil 1 motor oil. read more

Exxon said it locked out the workers to avoid a strike. The company has insisted USW Local 13-243 call a vote on its proposal. The offer would give Exxon the flexibility to be profitable in even low-margin environments, the company has said.

The USW’s last proposal, made on April 30, sought a six-year contract with no pay raise in the first year. It would match pay raises in the second through sixth years to those set by national labor negotiations that have yet to be held. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 1:58 PM UTCBrent oil benchmark hits 2-year high, WTI highest since 2018

Oil prices continued to rally on Wednesday on signs of strong fuel demand in western economies, while the prospect of Iranian supplies returning faded as the U.S. secretary of state said sanctions against Tehran were unlikely to be lifted.

EnergyShell to step up energy transition after landmark court ruling
EnergyLibya oil leaks hitting output, NOC chief says
EnergyIran prepared to ramp up oil output quickly if U.S. sanctions eased - SHANA
EnergyExxon's board shakeup could force review of billions of dollars in spending