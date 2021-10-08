Skip to main content

Business

Facebook: global tax deal could mean us paying more tax

1 minute read

A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in this illustration picture taken May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Oct 8 (Reuters) - An international deal setting a global minimum corporate tax level could mean Facebook will pay more tax, the world's largest digital social network said on Friday.

"Facebook has long called for reform of the global tax rules, and we recognise this could mean paying more tax, and in different places," Nick Clegg, Facebook Vice President for Global Affairs, said in a statement.

"The tax system needs to command public confidence, while giving certainty and stability to businesses. We are pleased to see an emerging international consensus.”

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Mark John and Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 6:18 PM UTC

Wall Street dips after September jobs miss

U.S. stocks dipped on Friday after data showed jobs growth in September was weaker than expected, yet investors still expected the Federal Reserve to begin tapering asset purchases this year.

Business
School hiring decline, worker shortages curb U.S. job growth in September
Business
Evergrande creditors fear imminent default as concerns shake sector
Business
Analysis: Tesla speeds the EV industry's South by Southwest drive
Business
Women left U.S. workforce last month, but in fewer numbers than a year ago