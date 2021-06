Facebook's global ads chief Everson leaves company

A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook Inc (FB.O) ads chief Carolyn Everson is leaving the company, she said in a post on the social media platform on Wednesday.

"We wish Carolyn the best as she moves into a new chapter. We are grateful for her contributions," a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Everson, who had been at Facebook more than a decade, was vice president of Facebook's Global Business Group. She was a key spokesperson for the company when more than 1,000 advertisers joined a Facebook boycott last summer over concerns it was not doing enough to combat hate speech on the platform.

The company said Nicola Mendelsohn, who runs the Europe, Middle East and Africa region of this division and has been at the company eight years, will be the new interim leader of the Global Business Group.

The news is one more shake-up in leadership at the world's largest social network, which last week announced that its vice president of global partnerships, Marne Levine, would be its first chief business officer. read more

Earlier this year, Everson's boss and Facebook's chief revenue officer, David Fischer, who oversees its advertising business and manages its sales and marketing teams worldwide, said he would leave the company toward the end of 2021. read more

