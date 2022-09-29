Fannie Mae names former JPMorgan MD Priscilla Almodovar as new CEO















Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage lender Fannie Mae on Thursday named Priscilla Almodovar, a former managing director at JPMorgan Chase & Co , as its chief executive officer effective Dec. 5.

Almodovar will replace interim CEO David Benson, who took over the top job in May after former chief Hugh Frater retired.

Almodovar is currently the CEO of Enterprise Community Partners, a nonprofit that says it focuses on providing affordable housing through financing and advisory services.

Her decade-long tenure at JPMorgan included five years as co-head of real estate banking.

The rate-sensitive mortgage industry in the United States has been on a cost-cutting drive this year, as demand weakened with interest rates on the most popular U.S. home loan climbing to its highest level since August 2008.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.