Fed to hold conferences in November focused on diversity and inclusion

The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington, U.S., October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will host a series of diversity and inclusion conferences in November focusing on underrepresented groups and their experiences in the economics profession, central banking, finance and the economy overall, the U.S. central bank announced on Monday.

The first conference, scheduled for Nov. 8, will focus on how gender can influence a person's economic and financial outcomes.

The second conference, held on Nov. 9, will showcase research on diversity and inclusion in economics, finance, and central banking and includes a panel discussion among current and former central bank officials. That event, hosted in partnership with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank, will include a panel with current and former central bank officials.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver opening remarks at both events, the central bank said. The announcement comes as there is uncertainty over whether Powell will nominated to continue his run as Fed chair after his term ends in February.

Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Chris Reese

