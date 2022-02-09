Fed hopes economy is on cusp of inflation slowdown as rate hikes loom

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy may be nearing a turn lower in inflation, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday, though he added he is still leaning towards a slightly faster pace of interest rate increases this year.

"I am very hopeful we are going to start to see that decline ... There is some evidence we are on the cusp of that," Bostic said in an interview with CNBC.

While Bostic still expects three quarter-percentage-point rate increases will be appropriate this year, he said: "I am leaning a little towards four. We are going to have to see how the economy responds as we take our first steps," with an initial rate increase expected in March.

New inflation data on Thursday is forecast to show the consumer price index continued to rise at an annualized pace of more than 7% in January - a level reminiscent of the inflation shocks of the 1970s and 1980s. That has pushed the Fed to accelerate plans to raise borrowing costs and reduce its holdings of government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

While there is broad agreement at the Fed on beginning that process at the March 15-16 policy meeting, there is no clarity about how aggressive the U.S. central bank will need to become, or how likely it is that goods supply chains and the U.S. labor market will return to something like the pre-pandemic normal when low rates of inflation coincided with low unemployment.

Some analysts argue the Fed is already out of step with where the economy is heading.

With a 3% unemployment rate in view this year, something not seen since the 1950s, "the economy is blowing through stop signs," Ethan Harris, Bank of America's head of global economics, said this week. Harris has been among the most aggressive forecasters in expecting the Fed will need to raise interest rates seven times this year, which would mean hikes at each of its remaining policy meetings in 2022.

"They are really not ready to capitulate and say we are late," in fighting inflation, he said. "I think they should."

A lockstep, meeting-by-meeting tightening cycle has not been seen since the early 2000s, at the end of former Fed chief Alan Greenspan's tenure.

But the pandemic-era economy has surprised more than once, and there are large competing forces at work - a decline of federal government spending, for example, that could slow consumption, and healthy household balance sheets that could sustain it.

In financial markets the interest rates charged to households and companies have risen significantly as the Fed started slowing its bond purchases late last year and signaled rate hikes to come. A "shadow" federal funds rate maintained by the Atlanta Fed shows bond markets have produced the equivalent already of nearly a 2-percentage-point increase.

SUPPLY CHAINS

There is some evidence of supply-chain improvement as well. Inventories across many goods sectors have been rebuilt, a buffer against the sort of shortages that jacked up prices for goods early in the pandemic.

Following the release of its latest earnings on Wednesday, executives at shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk said they anticipated a "normalization" in global shipping conditions in the second half of 2022. Port backlogs and container shortages have plagued companies throughout the pandemic as world manufacturers found it harder to reopen the global economy than it was to shut it down in response to the pandemic.

Bostic said more important to him than the still high U.S. headline inflation number likely to be reported on Thursday is whether the month-to-month pace of change continues to moderate, a sign the economy may be working through the supply-chain problems and other pandemic-related difficulties.

"If we are going to see a return to numbers closer to our (2%) target, we need to see those month-over-month changes start to decline," Bostic said. In recent months "what we have seen is inflation not get worse on a month-to-month level, and I am hopeful that will translate into a slow decline as we move through the spring and into summer, which will give me some comfort that we are heading in the right direction."

Reporting by Howard Schneider

