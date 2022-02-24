Fed is closely watching situation in Ukraine, Bostic says

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry/File Photo

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is closely watching the situation in Ukraine for any economic or financial impacts on the United States, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday.

"Events today in the Ukraine are on all of our minds. We'll be watching this closely here in Atlanta and across the Federal Reserve system to assess the economic and financial impacts," Bostic said during a virtual event hosted by the Atlanta Fed.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Franklin Paul

