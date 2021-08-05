Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Fed lifts restrictions on JPMorgan imposed after forex manipulation

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it had lifted a 2015 enforcement action imposed on JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) after the bank pleaded guilty to attempting to manipulate the foreign exchange market.

The cease and desist order had been imposed on the bank as one of several actions taken against multiple global banks as part of a wide-ranging forex rigging probe. As part of the settlement, the bank had been directed to show the Fed how it had improved internal controls and policies. At the time, the bank attributed the misconduct principally to a single trader who had been fired.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 2:47 PM UTCBiden to aim for 50% EVs by 2030 with industry support

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Thursday aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles and will propose new vehicle-emission rules to cut pollution through 2026, the White House said.

BusinessU.S. labor market recovery strengthening as unemployment rolls shrink
BusinessUber, Lyft take different spending routes in race to add drivers
BusinessThomson Reuters lifts sales outlook on back of earnings beat
BusinessByteDance to close some tutoring ops after clampdown - sources