Fed report says labor, wages could drive persistent inflation

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve warned Friday that inflation could persist longer than expected if labor shortages and fast wage increases continue, casting aside its prior faith in "transitory" inflation to paint a more cautionary view of how the U.S. economy may evolve.

In the Fed's latest monetary policy report to Congress, delivered twice a year, the Fed said that price increases had broadened since last year and the forces driving them were no longer limited to supply chain issues that might be quickly and easily resolved.

Rather, U.S. labor shortages and the associated rise in wages were also at work, and if those don't ease then inflation may prove more persistent.

While saying that some pressure on goods price could still ease in coming months as supply distribution improves, "if labor shortages continue and wages rise faster than productivity in a broad-based way, inflation pressures may persist and continue to broaden out," the Fed report said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will discuss the latest report in congressional hearings next week, where he is likely to be questioned closely about inflation. New data released Friday showed the Fed's preferred inflation index rose 6.1% through January, triple the 2% level targeted by the Fed.

To combat rising inflation, the Fed has signaled it will start raising interest rates next month.

"With appropriate policy, inflation is expected to decline over the course of the year," the report notes.

