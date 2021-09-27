FedEx investors approve CEO Fred Smith's pay

Fedex CEO Fred Smith at a business roundtable meeting of company leaders and U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Washington, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) investors approved billionaire CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay plan on Monday at the company's annual meeting, after it came under scrutiny by a union for including a re-instated cash bonus and extra stock options.

The Teamsters labor union said the pay package amounted to "double dipping" because Smith received stock options instead of a cash bonus last year after the pandemic hit, and then later was also awarded the cash bonus. read more

FedEx asked investors to support its executives' pay packages in a supplementary securities filing made this month, explaining that the board's compensation committee made "decisions in real-time, based on the best information available."

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York

