FedEx raises dividend by over 50%, adds two directors to board

A person walks by a FedEx van in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp (FDX.N) on Tuesday raised its quarterly dividend by more than 50% to $1.15 per share, sending its shares 10% higher in premarket trading.

The company also said it would add two directors - Amy Lane and Jim Vena - to its board as part of an agreement with hedge fund D.E. Shaw.

Vena most recently held the role of chief operating officer at Union Pacific (UNP.N), while Lane serves as a director of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE.N) and TJX Companies Inc (TJX.N).

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

