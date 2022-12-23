FedEx warns winter storm may delay some holiday deliveries















Dec 23 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said on Friday customers can expect potential delays for some package deliveries across the United States, as a powerful winter storm hits the country.

The company said it experienced substantial disruptions at the package delivery firm's Memphis and Indianapolis hubs on Thursday night due to severe winter weather.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.