People walk wearing masks outside The Federal Reserve Bank of New York in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

The Federal Reserve's ongoing asset purchases could lead the central bank's portfolio to grow to $9.0 trillion by the end of 2022, according to projections released by the New York Fed on Monday.

The forecasts, issued as part of an annual report conducted by the markets team at the New York Fed, assume that the U.S. central bank continues buying bonds at the current pace of $120 billion a month through the end of 2021. They also assume that those purchases will slowly decline to zero by the end of 2022.

