Macro Matters

Fed's Bullard does not think a half-point rate hike 'really helps us' -Reuters interview

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Feb 1 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard on Tuesday said he favors lifting rates at the U.S. central bank's meeting in March and likely again in May, but he pushed back against the idea of kicking off the coming tightening cycle with a half-percentage point hike.

"I don't think a 50-basis point hike really helps us right now," Bullard said in an interview with Reuters carried on Twitter Spaces.

Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

