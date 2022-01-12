Fed's Bullard sees four U.S. rate hikes this year

Jan 12 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Wednesday upped his view of how fast the U.S. central bank should tighten monetary policy, saying he now believes four interest rate hikes may be in the cards this year.

"I actually now think we should maybe go to four hikes in 2022," Bullard told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

Reporting by Ann Saphir

