Skip to main content

BusinessFed's Clarida: U.S. growth could hit 7% this year

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. economic growth could hit 7% this year, Fed vice chair Richard Clarida said on Monday, as labor and other supply bottlenecks get resolved and the recovery accelerates.

"It looks like the economy if anything can pick up speed this year...We could have growth north of 6%, possibly 7%," Clarida said in remarks to an Atlanta Federal Reserve conference. Current labor and supply bottlenecks, he said, are likely to pass, and evidence that "it may take more time to reopen a $20 trillion economy than it did to shut it down."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 1:58 PM UTCAT&T to bow out of media through $43 bln deal with Discovery

AT&T (T.N), owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and Discovery (DISCA.O), home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said on Monday they will combine their content assets to create a standalone global entertainment and media business.

BusinessBitcoin hits 3-month low and then rallies on Musk tweets
BusinessMicrosoft says it investigated Gates' involvement with employee
BusinessU.S. gasoline prices climb even as Colonial reopens after hack
BusinessWall St weighed down by inflation jitters