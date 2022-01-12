Fed's Daly: U.S. interest rate hikes could start in March

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly reacts at the Los Angeles World Affairs Council Town Hall, Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Calling inflation "uncomfortably high," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday said it's time for the U.S. central bank to start removing some of its policy accommodation.

"I definitely see rate increases coming, as early as March even," Daly said in an interview on the PBS NewsHour.

U.S. consumer prices rose 7% in December from a year earlier, a government report early Wednesday showed, the fastest pace in nearly 40 years.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler

