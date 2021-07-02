Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Fed's Daly: 'We're on our way' back to pre-crisis employment levels

1 minute read

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly poses at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo/File Photo

July 2 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Friday that at the current pace of job growth, averaged over the past three months, U.S. employment could regain its pre-crisis level by the end of next year.

"Today's job market report just says, we're on our way," Daly told CNN in an interview, referring to a government report earlier Friday that showed U.S. employers added 850,000 jobs in June. She added that she was very confident that by fall more Americans will be returning to the workforce.

Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · July 2, 2021 · 5:40 PM UTCU.S. jobs gain largest in 10 months; employers raise wages, sweeten perks

U.S. companies hired the most workers in 10 months in June, raising wages and offering incentives to entice millions of unemployed Americans sitting at home, in a tentative sign that a labor shortage hanging over the economy was starting to ease.

BusinessNo, the jobs aren't all back yet - in any top U.S. industry
BusinessWall Street hits record on robust June jobs data
BusinessBiden taps House aide to chair U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Business200 businesses hit by ransomware after breach at Florida IT firm