April's unexpectedly small increase of 266,000 payroll jobs is likely a "one month thing" associated with the complexities of reopening the economy after the coronavirus pandemic, Chicago Federal Reserve president Charles Evans said Monday.

"Hopefully it is a one month kind of thing...I certainly think so. I am looking for continued strong employment growth the rest of the year," Evans said on CNBC. While enhanced unemployment benefits may slow hiring by giving workers more time to hunt for their next job, he said he felt child care, school closures and other issues are likely playing a greater role.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.