Fed's highest priority is to get people back to work: Kashkari

1 minute read

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari poses during an interview with Reuters in his office at the bank's headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 10, 2020. REUTERS/ Ann Saphir/File Photo

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's "highest priority" is to make sure millions of Americans now out of a job can get back to work, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said in a speech taped Friday and released Monday.

"Putting Americans back to work...to me that's our highest priority," Kashkari said at the Community Foundations Leading Change Fall Forum, adding that "of course" the Fed will pay close attention to inflation and keep that in check. Recent high readings of inflation do not signal permanently higher inflation, he said: "We don't want to overreact to short-term price movements."

Reporting by Ann Saphir

