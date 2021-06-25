Business
Fed's Mester says investments in workforce and inclusion lead to more resilient economy
June 25 (Reuters) - Investments that strengthen the labor force and improve economic inclusion can help to boost economic growth, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday.
"If we really want the economy to be strong and resilient, we can't afford to leave people - any people - and any communities behind," Mester said during a virtual event organized by the Cleveland Fed. The policymaker said further investments are needed in education, training and technology to help grow the workforce.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.