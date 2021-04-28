Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BusinessFed's Powell: China's approach to digital currency would not work here

Reuters
1 minute read

The approach China is taking in launching a central bank digital currency would not be a good fit for the United States, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, repeating his view that he is much more concerned with getting the approach right than he is with being first.

"The currency that is being used in China is not one that would work here," Powell said during a news conference following the conclusion of the Fed's two day policy meeting. "It's one that really allows the government to see every payment for which it is used in real time."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 8:39 PM UTCApple results soundly beat Wall Street targets, $90 billion buyback announced

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday posted sales and profits far ahead of Wall Street expectations and announced a $90 billion share buyback as customers continued to upgrade to 5G iPhones and snapped up new Mac models with Apple's house-designed processor chips.

BusinessFed holds steady even as it nods to ‘strengthened’ recovery
BusinessFacebook smashes revenue estimates but warns Apple change could hobble growth
BusinessS&P 500 ends lower after Fed holds steady on rates
BusinessFord posts profit, says chip shortage to slash Q2 output by 50%