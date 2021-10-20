Skip to main content

Future of Money

Fed's Quarles says he doesn't see rationale for central bank digital currency

1 minute read

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles addresses the Economic Club of New York in New York City, U.S., October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles, until recently the U.S. central bank's top financial regulator, on Wednesday said he does not understand the arguments in favor of issuing a central bank digital currency.

"Until somebody answers me the question why, I don't understand why we would devote the enormous amount of resources and the technological risk and the significant disruption to the current operation of the financial system that would come from the central bank saying we are going to provide this digital currency," Quarles said at a Milken Institute conference.

It's also unclear how a central bank digital currency could address financial inclusion concerns, he added, noting that this is one argument proponents of a CBDC put forth.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Future of Money

Future of Money · 5:53 PM UTC

Fed's Quarles says he doesn't see rationale for central bank digital currency

Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles, until recently the U.S. central bank's top financial regulator, on Wednesday said he does not understand the arguments in favor of issuing a central bank digital currency.

Future of Money
Short-seller Hindenburg offers $1 mln for info related to cryptocurrency Tether

Short-seller Hindenburg Research, which in recent months has taken aim at firms including Nikola Corp and DraftKings Inc , announced a reward of up to $1 million for information on the reserves that back cryptocurrency Tether.

Future of Money
Bitcoin notches record high, day after U.S. ETF debut
Future of Money
Bourse operator Cboe to buy digital asset exchange ErisX
Future of Money
Riding the crypto rollercoaster: Bitcoin nears record high