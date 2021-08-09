Business
Fed's Rosengren says central bank should announce taper plans in September
1 minute read
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said during an interview with the Associated Press on Monday that the U.S. central bank should announce in September that it will start reducing its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasury and mortgage bonds in the fall.
Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Leslie Adler
