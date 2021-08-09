Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Fed's Rosengren says central bank should announce taper plans in September

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks during the "Hyman P. Minsky Conference on the State of the U.S. and World Economies," in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford/Files

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said during an interview with the Associated Press on Monday that the U.S. central bank should announce in September that it will start reducing its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasury and mortgage bonds in the fall.

