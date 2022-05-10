Ferragamo CEO says wants turnaround to be quick

Italian luxury fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo's logo is seen at a store, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Zurich, Switzerland January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Ferragamo, Marco Gobbetti, said on Tuesday the group's turnaround would be quick as he outlined his strategy to revamp stores, lure younger customers and double sales in the medium-term.

"This is not a plan where we work 2-3 years before we see results," Gobbetti, who joined in January from Burberry, told analysts.

"One of the key elements of this plan is speed... We want to go quickly," he said. "There is a lot of value that we can extract in a relatively short amount of time."

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Claudia Cristoferi

