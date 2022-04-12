Ferrero recalls some chocolates due to potential Salmonella contamination

Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs, a brand of Italian confectionary group Ferrero, are seen on display in a supermarket in Islamabad, Pakistan July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo

April 12 (Reuters) - Ferrero said on Tuesday it was voluntarily recalling some of its Kinder chocolates in the United States, saying the products may be contaminated with Salmonella Typhimurium.

There are no reports of illness in the United States to date from the chocolates, Ferrero added.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

