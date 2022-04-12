1 minute read
Ferrero recalls some chocolates due to potential Salmonella contamination
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 12 (Reuters) - Ferrero said on Tuesday it was voluntarily recalling some of its Kinder chocolates in the United States, saying the products may be contaminated with Salmonella Typhimurium.
There are no reports of illness in the United States to date from the chocolates, Ferrero added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.