Ferrovial first-half profit more than doubles helped by US road revenues

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Infrastructure giant Ferrovial on Thursday reported a first-half net profit of 114 million euros ($125 million), more than double what it netted a year ago, boosted by improving revenues from its motorway operations in the United States.

The builder of highways, airports, metro lines and the largest shareholder in London Heathrow Airport has during this period moved its holding company to the Netherlands as part of efforts to become listed in the United States, one of its key markets.

Reporting by Corina Pons, editing by Andrei Khalip

