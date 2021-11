Finablr removes founder's son as director

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Payments group Finablr Plc (FINF.L) on Friday terminated director Binay Shetty, son of its founder and Indian billionaire BR Shetty, from its board.

Finablr last year sold its business to an Israeli-United Arab Emirates consortium for a nominal $1 after running into financial difficulties. BR Shetty stepped down as co-chairman in August 2020. read more

