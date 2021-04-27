A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Wells Fargo & Co's (WFC.N) executive pay plan for 2020 received backing from about 57% of investor votes on Tuesday, marking a narrow win for a proposal which is usually rubber stamped.

Although a regulatory filing in January showed that Wells Fargo Chief Executive Charles Scharf's 2020 pay fell about $3 million, or 12%, this was not enough to satisfy investors.

The board cited the drop in Wells Fargo's financial results for 2020, which were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as one of the reasons for the lower compensation. read more

Investors generally cast 90% or more of their advisory votes in favor of corporate compensation, with levels below 80% usually resulting in revamped pay structures, consultants say.

Influential proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that investors vote against Wells Fargo's pay. A

Among other factors, ISS cited concerns including relatively high salaries for top executives, the pay discretion given to its compensation committee, and a decline in the use of performance-based stock awards at Wells Fargo.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman did not immediately comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.