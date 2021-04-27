Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

FinanceWells Fargo's CEO pay gains narrow shareholder backing

ReutersRoss KerberSohini Podder
2 minutes read

A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Wells Fargo & Co's (WFC.N) executive pay plan for 2020 received backing from about 57% of investor votes on Tuesday, marking a narrow win for a proposal which is usually rubber stamped.

Although a regulatory filing in January showed that Wells Fargo Chief Executive Charles Scharf's 2020 pay fell about $3 million, or 12%, this was not enough to satisfy investors.

The board cited the drop in Wells Fargo's financial results for 2020, which were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as one of the reasons for the lower compensation. read more

Investors generally cast 90% or more of their advisory votes in favor of corporate compensation, with levels below 80% usually resulting in revamped pay structures, consultants say.

Influential proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that investors vote against Wells Fargo's pay. A

Among other factors, ISS cited concerns including relatively high salaries for top executives, the pay discretion given to its compensation committee, and a decline in the use of performance-based stock awards at Wells Fargo.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman did not immediately comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · 3:22 PM UTCMOVES Blackstone makes sustainability push with slew of new hires

Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N) told Reuters on Tuesday it has made five additions to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) team, as its steps up the implementation of sustainability and diversity initiatives across its businesses.

FinanceStocks dip on caution before Fed, earnings
FinanceInvestor questions for the Fed: what about inflation, bond buying and rates?
FinanceHow the Fed may ace, or flub, its inflation call
FinanceAnalysis: Cashing blank checks: why the bold favor SPACs