Abrdn CFO Stephanie Bruce to step down















Dec 22 (Reuters) - Abrdn Plc's (ABD.L) finance boss Stephanie Bruce will leave the company, the investment firm said on Thursday without providing a timeline for her departure, at a time the firm seeks to boost returns amid market turbulence that has dented its performance.

Bloomberg News had first reported on Thursday that Bruce would leave her role in the coming months, citing an abrdn spokesperson.

In an emailed statement to Reuters, an abrdn spokesperson said that there was no departure date yet for Bruce.

Bruce joined the British company in June 2019 from accountancy firm PwC, where she was a partner.

Abrdn said earlier this year it would take longer to grow its revenues and boost profitability after half-yearly profit missed expectations as outflows surged and cautious investors shunned riskier investments amid high inflation.

The group bought a stake in digital assets exchange Archax in August, amid a wider push by investors into crypto-assets despite a recent plunge in value.

Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











