Abu Dhabi's FAB to provide financing solutions worth $1.36 bln to investors















DUBAI, June 1 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) will provide financing solutions worth five billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) to local and foreign investors in the industrial and advanced technology sector, UAE state News agency WAM said on Thursday.

It is part of a memorandum of understanding signed between the bank and the ministry of industry and advanced technology "to provide competitive financing solutions to encourage the application of advanced technology in the industrial sector," WAM added.

($1 = 3.6717 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah











