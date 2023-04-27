Abu Dhabi's FAB Q1 profit down 23%, but loans and deposits rise















DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC (FAB) (FAB.AD), the UAE's biggest lender by assets, on Thursday reported a 23% fall in first-quarter net profit, but said its loans and deposits grew, supported by strong momentum in the business and commercial environment.

The bank posted a profit of 3.93 billion dirhams ($1.06 billion), compared to 5.12 billion dirhams a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

The lender said that Q1 profit was up 70% year-on-year when excluding gains from the sale of a stake in its payments business Magnati, which were booked in the first quarter of 2022.

Total income stood at 6.7 billion dirhams in Q1, down 7% YoY, although operating income jumped 51%.

The bank took out impairment charges of 798 million dirhams in the first quarter, up 74% from 457.4 million last year.

FAB's loans and advances grew 9%, and it attracted deposits of 80 billion dirhams, with total deposits up 30%.

The bank - majority owned by the Abu Dhabi government - said total assets increased 21% to 1.2 trillion dirhams, "led by sizeable deposit inflows deployed across loans and high-quality liquid assets."

The bank has repeatedly quashed reports it was considering a takeover offer for Britain's Standard Chartered Bank Plc (STAN.L).

On Wednesday, StanChart's chief financial officer said there had been "no contact at all" from FAB since the takeover speculation earlier this year.

($1 = 3.6718 UAE dirhams)

Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Varun H K











