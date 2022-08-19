Ackman names Ryan Israel as Pershing Square's investment chief

Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital, speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital Conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman on Friday named insider Ryan Israel as the chief investment officer for his hedge fund Pershing Square Holdings Ltd.

Israel joined Pershing from Goldman Sachs in 2009.

Ackman also said that he will continue as chief executive officer and portfolio manager for Pershing with continued control over "ultimate decision making". (https://bit.ly/3AxQlcn)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"If the pie truck were to run me over tomorrow, Ryan would be my choice to manage the portfolio," added Ackman.

Earlier in March, Ackman, who spent years building his reputation as a vocal corporate agitator, said he plans to work mainly behind the scenes with management and adopt what he calls a "quieter approach" to force change. read more

Pershing Square, which liquidated a $1.1 billion bet on Netflix (NFLX.O) in April, also said that it has also fully sold its position in Domino's (DPZ.N) as of Aug. 16 this year. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.