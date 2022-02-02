Ackman's Pershing Square ends January down 8.2 pct

Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital, speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital Conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

TORONTO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Holdings lost 8.2% in January, clawing back returns in the last week of the month after recording heavier losses.

Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings portfolio ended the first three weeks of January down 13.8%, the worst performance to start a year for Ackman in years. read more

However, Pershing Square Holdings lost 1.3% in both January 2021 and January 2020 after making gains of 18.3% in the first month of 2019.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maiya Keidan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.