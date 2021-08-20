Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Activist Bramson's fund up after switching from Barclays to new target

1 minute read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Activist investor Edward Bramson's fund, which ran a long but unsuccessful campaign for change at Barclays (BARC.L), has risen in value by 35% since the start of the year as it builds up a stake in a new target company.

Sherborne Investors C said on Friday that its net asset value stood at 571.3 million pounds ($778.6 million) as of Aug. 17, compared with 421.5 million pounds on Dec. 31, and 557.7 million pounds on June 30.

Sherborne Investors said in May that it had sold its 6% stake in Barclays after failing in its efforts to unseat the lender's chief executive Jes Staley and scale back its investment bank. read more

Sherborne said then that it had identified a new target company but will not name it until its stake crosses the threshold at which it has to be disclosed. The fund said on Friday that this was still the case and that a "turnaround of the new selected target company will increase shareholder value" in line with its objectives.

Barclays shares fell around 15% between Sherborne disclosing its stake in the bank and its exit.

($1 = 0.7337 pounds)

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Tom Wilson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · August 19, 2021 · 11:02 PM UTC

China's planned anti-sanctions law for Hong Kong unsettles financial sector

Global banks and other financial institutions in Hong Kong are scrambling to find out details of China's planned imposition of an anti-sanctions law on the city, and trying to understand how it could impact their operations in the financial hub.

Finance
Explainer: Binance: The crypto giant facing pressure from regulators
Finance
For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail
Finance
Beijing delays vote on extending anti-sanctions law to Hong Kong -SCMP
Finance
Japan's Mizuho suffers latest glitch hitting branches nationwide