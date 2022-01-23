Activist hedge fund Trian builds stake in Unilever - FT

Nelson Peltz founding partner of Trian Fund Management LP. speak at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Trian Partners, Nelson Peltz’s activist hedge fund, has built a stake in Unilever (ULVR.L), the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The $8.5 billion New York-based hedge fund has taken a position in the British group’s shares, the FT report said, adding that the people with knowledge of the stake building had not provided provide details on its size.

Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru Editing by Gareth Jones

