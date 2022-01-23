Finance1 minute read
Activist hedge fund Trian builds stake in Unilever - FT
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Trian Partners, Nelson Peltz’s activist hedge fund, has built a stake in Unilever (ULVR.L), the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The $8.5 billion New York-based hedge fund has taken a position in the British group’s shares, the FT report said, adding that the people with knowledge of the stake building had not provided provide details on its size.
Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru Editing by Gareth Jones
