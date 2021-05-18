A view of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Advisory firm Glass Lewis recommended on Monday that Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) shareholders elect two of hedge fund Engine No. 1′s four board nominees in a proxy contest centered on climate concerns.

Glass Lewis recommended that shareholders vote for Gregory Goff and Alexander Karsner in a report that called electing half of the activist directors “sufficient.”

