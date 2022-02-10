Affirm posts larger-than-expected loss, shares sink

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM.O) on Thursday posted a larger-than-expected loss for the second quarter as the buy now, pay later firm spent more on stock-based compensation following its initial public offering.

Its shares were down 15% in afternoon trading.

The company reported results a couple of hours earlier than scheduled after it accidentally posted a tweet with some financial metrics on its twitter handle and deleted it minutes after.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Net loss attributable to common shareholders widened to $159.74 million, or 57 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $26.61 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 34 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 77% to $361 million, beating estimates of $328.8 million.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.