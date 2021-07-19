Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Afterpay begins trial run of 'Money' application, to launch in October

2 minute read

A logo for the company Afterpay is seen in a store window in Sydney, Australia, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Coates/File Photo

July 20 (Reuters) - Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) said on Tuesday it will launch a new banking application in October to attract young customers and shore up its core "buy now pay later" user base and transactions.

The banking application, called "Money", will be tested internally before being launched for the company's 3.5 million active customers in Australia, Afterpay said.

The application, designed to help manage expenditure and savings, will give its depositors an interest rate of 1% per year, according to the company.

Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX), which teamed up with the BNPL firm in October last year, will be the regulated deposit account and card issuer for the users of the banking application.

Afterpay said it has obtained an Australian Financial Service license from the country's securities regulator, which will allow it to provide customers financial advice, debit cards and deposit products.

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · July 19, 2021 · 6:52 PM UTCRobinhood seeks up to $35 bln valuation in mega U.S. IPO

Robinhood Markets Inc is targeting a valuation of up to $35 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, the company revealed in a Monday filing, setting the stage for one of the most highly anticipated stock market listings this year.

FinanceBill Ackman rejigs Universal deal after regulators probe SPAC plan
FinanceUBS brokerage pays $8 million to settle U.S. SEC charges, SEC says
FinanceStrategy Review, tick, next? Five questions for the ECB
FinanceBritain eyes new body to run its energy systems and meet climate targets