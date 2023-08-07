AI mania, financials and energy stocks boost hedge fund gains

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Equity hedge funds ended July with gains of 7.83% so far this year, helped by technology, financials and energy stocks, data provider HFR said on Monday.

Equity strategies are leading the industry's gains in 2023, with a 2.03% last month. Still, they lag the benchmark index S&P 500 (.SPX), which surged 20.65% in the year through July.

All four hedge fund strategies tracked by HFR - equity, event-driven, macro and relative value - ended July with positive returns. Overall, hedge funds rose 1.51% in July and roughly 5% in the year.

Event-driven hedge funds, which include shareholder activism and those betting on mergers and acquisitions, led the industry performance in July, with 2.58% in gains. In the year, they are up 5.10%.

Macro hedge funds, which struggled in March with the banking crisis, posted gains of 0.47% last month, but in the year they are still down 0.36%.

Relative value strategies, which trade asset price asymmetries, ended July up 0.87% and 3.42% higher year-to-date.

"Powerful technology and AI trends were complemented by a strong equity beta tailwind as banks recovered from the recent volatility," said Kenneth J. Heinz, president of HFR, in a statement.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.