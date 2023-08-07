AI mania, financials and energy stocks boost hedge fund gains

Reuters
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Equity hedge funds ended July with gains of 7.83% so far this year, helped by technology, financials and energy stocks, data provider HFR said on Monday.

Equity strategies are leading the industry's gains in 2023, with a 2.03% last month. Still, they lag the benchmark index S&P 500 (.SPX), which surged 20.65% in the year through July.

All four hedge fund strategies tracked by HFR - equity, event-driven, macro and relative value - ended July with positive returns. Overall, hedge funds rose 1.51% in July and roughly 5% in the year.

Event-driven hedge funds, which include shareholder activism and those betting on mergers and acquisitions, led the industry performance in July, with 2.58% in gains. In the year, they are up 5.10%.

Macro hedge funds, which struggled in March with the banking crisis, posted gains of 0.47% last month, but in the year they are still down 0.36%.

Relative value strategies, which trade asset price asymmetries, ended July up 0.87% and 3.42% higher year-to-date.

"Powerful technology and AI trends were complemented by a strong equity beta tailwind as banks recovered from the recent volatility," said Kenneth J. Heinz, president of HFR, in a statement.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next