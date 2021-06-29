Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

AIA to buy 25% of China Post Life Insurance for $1.9 billion

1 minute read

The logo of AIA is displayed at its office in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK) has agreed to buy a 24.99% equity stake in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd., for 12 billion yuan ($1.86 billion), the Asia-focused insurer said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

AIA said its wholly owned Chinese life insurance business would remain independent of this investment which would increase its exposure to the Chinese life insurance market.

China Post Life is a subsidiary of China's postal service operator, China Post Group Co. Ltd. and targets Chinese mass market consumers selling its products via banks.

Its value of new business (VONB), which measures expected profits from new premiums and is an important gauge of future growth, was 1.866 billion yuan ($289.11 million) for 2020.

AIA's China operations, which targets middle-class and affluent customers had a VNOB of $968 million for 2020, and accounted for 32% of the AIA Group's total.

($1 = 6.4544 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Alun John, edithing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 12:02 AM UTCWall Street banks hike shareholder payouts after Fed gives the green light

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo said on Monday they were hiking their capital payouts after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave them a clean bill of health following their annual "stress tests" last week.

FinanceGoldman, Blankfein, Cohn must face shareholder lawsuit over 1MDB scandal
FinanceGrowth stock comeback fuels Cathie Wood's ARK funds
FinanceFed's Kashkari says banks can't expect govt to bail them out of every crisis- FT
FinanceJPMorgan sets up legal entity in Abu Dhabi's ADGM