Skip to main content

FinanceAIG profit beats estimates on general insurance, retirement gains

Reuters
2 minute read

The AIG logo is seen at its building in New York's financial district March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

American International Group Inc (AIG.N) beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as strong performance in its general insurance and life and retirement units blunted the hit from winter storms and coronavirus-related mortality claims.

The company posted an underwriting income of $73 million in its general insurance business in the quarter, compared with a loss of $87 million a year earlier, when it booked large losses related to the pandemic.

AIG, one of the largest U.S. insurers, said it had set aside $422 million for catastrophe losses in the unit, primarily related to winter storms, but estimated no COVID-19-related losses.

Global insurers last year faced a sharp rise in payouts related to the health crisis at a time when investments they rely on to pay claims unraveled.

Investment returns have now recovered and many insurers have seen a fall in coronavirus-related claims as vaccine rollouts help more economies to reopen.

Adjusted after-tax income attributable to AIG common shareholders rose to $923 million in the quarter ended March 31, from $105 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, AIG earned a profit of $1.05 per share, exceeding analysts' estimates of 97 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The insurer's general insurance accident year combined ratio - which excludes catastrophe losses - was 92.4 for the quarter, compared with 95.5 a year earlier.

A ratio below 100 means the insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

Gross premiums written rose 6% to $10.73 billion in the general insurance business, driven by the insurer's North America and international commercial lines.

AIG's life and retirement unit posted a 57% jump in adjusted pre-tax income to $941 million, driven partly by higher private equity returns.

The life insurance business, however, booked an adjusted pre-tax loss of $40 million, largely reflecting more deaths from the virus outbreak.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · May 5, 2021 · 10:13 AM UTCU.S. chip startups, long shunned in favor of internet bets, stir excitement again

Silicon Valley venture capitalists, long focused on software and internet companies, are again pouring money into the semiconductor industry, lured by the promise of a new generation of artificial-intelligence chips that could challenge incumbents like Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O).

FinanceAnalysis: Buffett’s ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
FinanceClimate activists urge BlackRock, Vanguard to vote against Exxon directors
FinanceChevron pitches $100 million in New Mexico properties as oil M&A heats up
FinanceFedEx to reduce debt by $2.6 billion after bond offering