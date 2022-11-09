Allianz posts better-than-expected Q3 profit
FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 17% rise in third-quarter net profit and confirmed its full-year outlook.
Net profit attributable to shareholders was 2.464 billion euros ($2.47 billion) compared to 2.111 billion euros a year earlier. The figure surpassed a 2.320 billion euro consensus forecast.
($1 = 0.9995 euros)
Reporting by Tom Sims, Alexander Huebner, Thomas Escritt; Editing by Chris Reese
