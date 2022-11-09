Allianz posts better-than-expected Q3 profit

The logo of insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company building in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, outside Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 17% rise in third-quarter net profit and confirmed its full-year outlook.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 2.464 billion euros ($2.47 billion) compared to 2.111 billion euros a year earlier. The figure surpassed a 2.320 billion euro consensus forecast.

($1 = 0.9995 euros)

Reporting by Tom Sims, Alexander Huebner, Thomas Escritt; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks