Allianz Q2 net profit down worse-than-expected 23% but outlook confirmed

The logo of Allianz is seen on a building in Paris, France, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz on Friday posted a worse-than-expected 23% fall in second-quarter net profit, dampened by volatile markets, but confirmed its target for the full year.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.706 billion euros ($1.75 billion) in the three months through June compares with 2.225 billion euros a year earlier. The figure fell short of a 1.846 billion euro consensus forecast.

($1 = 0.9774 euros)

Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner

