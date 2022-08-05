1 minute read
Allianz Q2 net profit down worse-than-expected 23% but outlook confirmed
FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz on Friday posted a worse-than-expected 23% fall in second-quarter net profit, dampened by volatile markets, but confirmed its target for the full year.
Net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.706 billion euros ($1.75 billion) in the three months through June compares with 2.225 billion euros a year earlier. The figure fell short of a 1.846 billion euro consensus forecast.
($1 = 0.9774 euros)
