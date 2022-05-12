Allianz Q1 net profit down 78% after provision for funds debacle

Allianz Global Investors logo is pictured at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany August 16, 2021. Picture taken August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tilman Blasshofer

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Allianz (ALVG.DE), which is working to resolve U.S. regulatory investigations into a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at its funds arm, said on Thursday that net profit fell 78% in the first quarter but confirmed its outlook for 2022 operating profit.

Net profit was 561 million euros ($589.61 million) in the quarter, down from 2.57 billion euros a year ago and worse than expectations for profit of more than 1.9 billion euros.

The net profit figure published on Thursday is more precise and lower than the 600 million euros it announced a day earlier, when it disclosed it would set aside another 1.9 billion euros to deal with its U.S. legal issues. read more

Allianz confirmed its outlook for the full year, in which it expects operating profit of 13.4 billion euros, give or take 1 billion.

($1 = 0.9515 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.