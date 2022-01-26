AllianzGI creates unit focused on private markets impact investments

Allianz Global Investors logo is pictured at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany August 16, 2021. Picture taken August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tilman Blasshofer

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Asset manager Allianz Global Investors, part of German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE), said on Wednesday it had set up a new unit focused on 'impact' investing in private markets, as part of a sustainable investing drive.

AllianzGI, which manages around 647 billion euros ($730.27 billion) in assets, would look to invest in private companies helping solve environmental or social issues in a measurable way, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8860 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Jessop

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.