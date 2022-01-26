Finance1 minute read
AllianzGI creates unit focused on private markets impact investments
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Asset manager Allianz Global Investors, part of German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE), said on Wednesday it had set up a new unit focused on 'impact' investing in private markets, as part of a sustainable investing drive.
AllianzGI, which manages around 647 billion euros ($730.27 billion) in assets, would look to invest in private companies helping solve environmental or social issues in a measurable way, it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8860 euros)
Reporting by Simon Jessop
