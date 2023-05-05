Alpha Bank to sell bad loan portfolio to Fortress and Davidson Kempner















ATHENS, May 5 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, said on Friday it signed a binding agreement to sell a 650 million euro ($717.34 million) portfolio of corporate bad loans to Fortress and Davidson Kempner.

The transaction, named project Hermes, is expected to reduce Alpha Bank's non-performing exposures (NPE) ratio by 10 basis points, it said.

The deal is expected to be completed within May.

($1 = 0.9061 euros)

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas











