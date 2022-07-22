Alpha Bank to sell bad loan portfolio to Hoist Finance
ATHENS, July 22 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), one of Greece's four largest lenders, said on Friday it signed a binding agreement to sell a 400 million euro ($407 million) portfolio of unsecured bad loans to Hoist Finance AB for 34 million euros.
The transaction, named project Light, is expected to reduce Alpha Bank's non-performing exposures (NPE) ratio by 0.5 percentage points, it said.
The deal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.
($1 = 0.9816 euros)
