Skip to main content

FinanceAlphawave shares slump 15% in London debut

Reuters
2 minute read

Canadian computer chip designer Alphawave's (AWE.L)shares fell as much as 15% in their London market debut on Thursday, valuing the company at 2.63 billion pounds ($3.70 billion).

The Toronto-based company and its shareholders sold shares worth 856 million pounds at 410 pence per share, the middle of a previously announced price range.

Alphawave sold 360 million pounds in new shares while existing equity holders sold down shares worth 496 million pounds, listing around 28% of the business.

By 0715 GMT, the share price was at 350 pence.

Alphawave licences its high-speed data transmission technology to chipmakers and receives a royalty on every chip produced.

Its IPO is the latest in a series of large additions to the London Stock Exchange in 2021, following the likes of Deliveroo (ROO.L), Darktrace (DARK.L), Dr Martens (DOCS.L), Moonpig (MOONM.L) and Trustpilot into the IPO market.

($1 = 0.7081 pounds)

($1 = 0.7110 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · May 12, 2021 · 5:16 PM UTCFactbox: Global big banks plot back-to-office plans as vaccines roll out

The biggest banks in the world plan to re-open their offices, emboldened by aggressive vaccination drives and falling COVID-19 cases in major financial hubs, after sending most employees home early last year to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

FinanceDigital coin ether hits record high as 2021 gains near 500%
FinanceBankers quit London as Brexit relocations to EU step up
FinanceFrance to hold up EU-UK financial services deal over fisheries - source
FinanceEXCLUSIVE China planning new crackdown on private tutoring sector - sources