AMP Australian wealth management unit's Q3 outflows drop

The logo of AMP Ltd adorns its head office located in central Sydney, Australia, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

Oct 21 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd (AMP.AX) on Friday reported lower third-quarter outflows at its Australian wealth management unit, largely due to reduced withdrawals at one of its pension trusts.

Net cash outflows at AMP's main wealth management business were A$0.8 billion ($502.40 million) for the three months to September, compared with A$1.9 billion recorded a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5924 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

